Nobody should oppose peace treaty proposed by Azerbaijan to Armenia - Turkish MP Binali Yildirim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Farid Zokhrabov - Trend:

Nobody should oppose the peace treaty proposed by Azerbaijan to Armenia, Former Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim said on the panel session on the topic "South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

"Thanks to the brilliant victory in the second Karabakh war, today we are discussing the restoration of peace in the South Caucasus. As a result of the peace agreement, there will be no problems to normalize relations between Turkey and Armenia. The South Caucasus region will continue to develop in an atmosphere of cooperation and mutual understanding," Yildirim said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The VIII Global Baku Forum will complete its work today.