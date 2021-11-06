It is necessary to ensure long-term negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia – ex-US Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

It is necessary to ensure long-term negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and we must support this process, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Сekuta said on the panel session on the topic "South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

He also noted that a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia has not yet been signed.

"I think that from the point of view of the development of the South Caucasus region, Azerbaijan and Armenia have a great responsibility. To advance this process, we must provide assistance to both countries," the ex-ambassador said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The VIII Global Baku Forum will complete its work today.