Azerbaijani FM makes post on occasion of Victory Day (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has made a post on the occasion of November 8 - the Victory Day on his official Twitter page, Trend reports.
"Today is the day when historical justice has triumphed - Victory Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan. Thanks to the valiant Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has written a glorious page in its history with golden letters. Long live mighty Azerbaijan! Congratulations on your glorious victory!" the post said.
