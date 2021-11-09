Significance of trilateral statement of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia can hardly be overstated – Russian official
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9
Trend:
The trilateral statement of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on Karabakh on November 10, 2020 is extremely important, its significance can hardly be overstated, the Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Nov.9, Trend reports citing TASS.
"We assess the documents signed a year ago as extremely significant, as important for both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as documents that allowed ending the Karabakh war and embarking on the path of peaceful development of the regional economies and infrastructure," Peskov stressed.
