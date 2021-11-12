Development and stability of Turkey is important perquisite for entire Turkic world - President Aliyev

Politics 12 November 2021 22:54 (UTC+04:00)
Development and stability of Turkey is important perquisite for entire Turkic world - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12

Trend:

I think that there is no one in the world who would not know the power of Turkey – its political, economic and military power. And it is thanks to the leadership of my dear brother that the development and stability of Turkey is an important prerequisite for the entire Turkic world, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 8th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, Trend reports.

"Because it is the strong state of Turkey that is at the center of the Turkic world. It is the strengthening of Turkey that gives all of us extra strength, so each of us should be grateful to my dear brother. Honored to speak on behalf of the Azerbaijani people today, I convey to my dear brother the boundless love of the Azerbaijani people. Everyone loved Tayyip Bey in Azerbaijan even before the war, and he lives and will forever live in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people for the great support he gave us in the war," the head of state said.

