We are restoring geography of Turkic world now - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13

Trend:

We are restoring the geography of the Turkic world now, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, Trend reports.

"As for Zangazur, I would like to remind you of my speech at the Nakhchivan summit. At that time, I said that in 1920, the Soviet government disrupted the geographical connection of the Turkic world by tearing Zangazur from Azerbaijan and handing it over to Armenia, and anyone can see this by looking at the map. We are restoring this geography now. With the implementation of transport and communication projects, we are redrawing this geography, and I do hope that we will succeed to the end.