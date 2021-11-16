Azerbaijani Armed Forces capture large number of trophies - defense ministry (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 16:11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

Armenian provocations have become more intense today, the deputy head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a briefing in connection with the large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan on the state border, Trend reports.

"An attack was made on military posts, two Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded, their lives are not in danger now," Eyvazov said.

"The offensive [of the Armenian armed forces] has failed. Currently, the situation on the border remains tense and under control," Eyvazov said.

He added that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces also captured a large number of trophies.