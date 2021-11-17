Azerbaijan discloses number of servicemen killed in recent border fighting with Armenia

Politics 17 November 2021 11:29 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan discloses number of servicemen killed in recent border fighting with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

Seven servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were killed during the military operations conducted on November 16 on the state border due to the provocations of Armenia, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Their names are Umid Niftaliyev (lieutenant), Orkhan Jabbarov (warrant officer), Natig Aliyev (super-conscript junior sergeant), Elchin Aghayev, Elmin Alizade, Elchin Aliyev and Murad Khalilov (soldiers).

Besides, according to the ministry, 10 Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded in the battles.

“The situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border has stabilized since the evening of Nov. 16. The provocation committed by Armenia on the state border failed,” the ministry said. “The operational situation is controlled by the units of the Azerbaijani army. The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan continue to serve in the sovereign territories of the country.”

The responsibility for the tension and confrontation that arose as a result of the Armenian provocation rests entirely with the military-political leadership of Armenia, added the ministry.

