Azerbaijan, European Commission discuss participation of EU financial institutions in restoration of liberated lands (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

The issue of participation of the EU financial institutions in the restoration and reconstruction of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation was discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Acting Director General of the Directorate General Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Maciej Popowski, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides also exchanged the views on a number of issues on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, in particular, on the prospects for talks on the eve of the summit of the Eastern Partnership countries.

Bayramov reminded about his participation in the Eastern Partnership foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels, bilateral meetings with EU officials, at which the possibilities of cooperation in various fields were discussed.

In turn, Popowski spoke about the meetings held in Baku, as well as about the "Blended finance" training.

Popowski stressed that this event is important in terms of revealing the potential that exists and is not yet used within bilateral cooperation.