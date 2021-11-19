President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new Bilajari locomotive depot (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19
Trend:
A new Bilajari locomotive depot of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company has opened.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration.
Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company Javid Gurbanov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the conditions created at Bilajari locomotive depot.
The head of state inaugurated the new depot.
