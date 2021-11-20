Azerbaijani soldiers honored to serve in de-occupied Aghdam - Trend TV (VIDEO)

Aghdam, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Aslan Mammadli - Trend:

Azerbaijan marks a year since the liberation of Aghdam from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Nov. 20.

Thanks to the determination and unique diplomacy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Aghdam was liberated from the occupation without a single shot.

Currently, reconstruction work is proceeding at a rapid pace in Aghdam, as in the rest of Karabakh. Karabakh and East Zangazur are being rebuilt from scratch.

Recently, the Trend TV film crew visited Aghdam, visited military units, met with soldiers and officers. The servicemen of the Azerbaijani army stressed that they are proud to serve in Aghdam.