All work done in Aghdam contributes to early return of citizens - special rep of Azerbaijani President (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 15:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

All the work done in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district [liberated from Armenian occupation] contributes to the early return of citizens, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan Emin Huseynov told reporters during a tree-planting action held in the district, Trend reports.

Huseynov noted that the restoration work in Aghdam is rapidly ongoing.

"Today is a historic day and a great holiday for our country. During the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020], the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief inflicted such a blow to Armenia that it couldn’t resist and signed an act of surrender,” he reminded. “In accordance with the terms of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 [signed between presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia’s prime minister], Armenia returned Aghdam [to Azerbaijan] without a single shot. On May 28, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev visited Aghdam, where he met with the public representatives. As part of the visit, the general plan of Aghdam was approved."

The special representative of the President also said that the Barda-Aghdam highway is being rapidly built, and the construction of the Aghdam-1 and Aghdam-2 substations has been completed, and power lines have been laid to them.

He went on to add that projects for the construction of a number of residential buildings have been prepared, and work in this direction has already begun.

The construction of school No. 1, the foundation of which was laid by the head of state, is also continuing. The construction of the Aghdam industrial park has started so that citizens who will return to their native lands would be provided with jobs, he said.

"All the work carried out serves the purpose of the Big Return [program envisaging return of all Azerbaijani former IDPs to the liberated territories]. Before it starts, we want to return life to Aghdam," Huseynov noted.

The special representative also emphasized the importance of the tree-planting action.

"This work is dedicated to the anniversary of the liberation of Aghdam, as well as a continuation of “Plant trees during 44 days” campaign, carried out at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan,” he said. “Today is significant also due to the fact that, along with our employees and volunteers, members of the families of martyrs [who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijani territories] also participate in the action.”

“A memorial plaque with the names of martyrs was installed near each planted tree. This will eternalize memory about them, and there will be many such green belts,” Huseynov said adding that the action was supported by the Executive Power of the Aghdam district and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Around 2,000 trees have been planted on an area of ​​2.5 hectares. Thus, the planting of trees has been completed on the territory of one of the four forest belts in accordance with the general plan of Aghdam.