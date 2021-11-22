US Ambassador to Azerbaijan plans to visit Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger is planning to visit Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam, Trend reports.

"I will visit Aghdam soon," Litzenberger told Trend.

The ambassador said that he had already visited Zangilan district.

“The trips to the Azerbaijani districts are part of my work,” Litzenberger said. "I will visit those territories [of Azerbaijan] soon that I haven’t been to yet."