Azerbaijani FM receives Argentine ambassador (PHOTO)

Politics 24 November 2021 09:25 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani FM receives Argentine ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella of the Argentine Republic on the occasion of the end of the term of his diplomatic mission in the country on November 23, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani foreign ministry.

Bayramov appreciated the efforts of the ambassador in the development of Azerbaijan-Argentine relations and wished him success in his future activity.

Stressing that both countries respect the norms and principles of international law, the minister stressed that along with the development of bilateral relations, there is mutually beneficial cooperation within the international organizations.

Bayramov stressed that Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella served as an ambassador in a historical period for Azerbaijan.

The ambassador expressed gratitude for the support rendered during his diplomatic activity.

Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in trade ties.

The ambassador added that during the period of his activity he attached special importance to the expansion of economic ties between the two countries.

Azerbaijani FM receives Argentine ambassador (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani FM receives Argentine ambassador (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani FM receives Argentine ambassador (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani FM receives Argentine ambassador (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani FM receives Argentine ambassador (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani FM receives Argentine ambassador (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia in November: Moscow
US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia in November: Moscow
Russian General Staff head discusses international security with US' Mark Milley
Russian General Staff head discusses international security with US' Mark Milley
Turkey, Russia to sign gas agreement soon — Turkish Minister
Turkey, Russia to sign gas agreement soon — Turkish Minister
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 total assets of banks increases Economy 10:31
Azerbaijani currency rates for November 24 Finance 10:27
Uzbekistan shares updated COVID-19 data Uzbekistan 10:23
Azerbaijan sees rise in producer price index of agricultural products Economy 10:23
French Alstom reveals number of electric locomotives to be supplied to Azerbaijan by end of 2021 Transport 10:20
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd to sell crude oil through tender Tenders 10:20
Azerbaijan sees growth of consumer price index in 10M2021 Economy 10:17
SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal conducts cleaning of industrial water treatment system Oil&Gas 10:15
Iran drafts new budget plan Finance 10:09
Iran updates COVID-19 protocols for international travelers Tourism 10:08
Azerbaijan’s parliament reveals issues to be discussed at todays' plenary session Politics 09:55
Iranian currency rates for November 24 Finance 09:54
Georgia shares data on most used transport for imports Georgia 09:53
Azerbaijan notes increase in money supply in manat in 10M2021 Finance 09:46
Central Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender for insurance of fixed assets Tenders 09:42
Oil mixed, investors sceptical about effectiveness of joint reserve release Oil&Gas 09:37
Turkmenistan, China to co-op in int’l cybersecurity ICT 09:36
Azerbaijan's Alliance Logistics eyes purchasing more freight railcars from Russian RM RAIL Transport 09:26
Azerbaijani FM receives Argentine ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 09:25
Alliance Logistics plans to connect Iran to Russian-Azerbaijani railway project Transport 09:24
Global COVID-19 death toll up 6% in past week — WHO Other News 08:51
US to keep pressure on OPEC+ to boost oil production — White House US 08:23
EBRD considering support to Azerbaijan in developing low-carbon pathway for power generation sector (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
905 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:27
Eruption of La Palma volcano continues Europe 06:36
Biden says U.S. gasoline prices will drop after release of strategic reserves US 05:55
US bombers practiced using nuclear weapons against Russia in November: Moscow Russia 05:12
Pochettino 'happy' in Paris despite Man Utd interest Other News 04:28
France reports over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases Europe 03:49
Xavi's Barca held by Benfica in Champions League Other News 03:15
Chelsea reach Champions League last 16 after Juve rout Other News 02:55
UN evacuates staffers' dependents from Ethiopia Other News 02:23
UK records another 42,484 new coronavirus cases Europe 01:49
Lewandowski stunner gives quarantine-hit Bayern win in wintry Kiev Other News 01:26
Value of Iran’s trade turnover with Azerbaijan increases Business 01:13
U.N. Libya mediator quits weeks before planned election Other News 01:10
Total COVID deaths in Europe could exceed 2.2 million by March - WHO Europe 00:32
Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16 Other News 23 November 23:59
Slovakia reports bird flu outbreak in poultry Europe 23 November 23:29
At least two workers killed in explosions at Serbian munitions factory Europe 23 November 23:03
Russian General Staff head discusses international security with US' Mark Milley Russia 23 November 22:25
Turkey to implement graded energy tariffs amid rising costs - Minister Turkey 23 November 22:06
Fewer than expected get seasonal flu shot in Georgia Georgia 23 November 21:40
Iran, IAEA ready to settle all existing problems on short notice — head of IAEA Nuclear Program 23 November 21:24
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to cooperate within Agroexpress project Business 23 November 20:58
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan increase trade turnover Business 23 November 20:46
Loan portfolio of banks in Azerbaijan growing Finance 23 November 20:35
Deputy minister discloses number of families of martyrs, war veterans employed in Azerbaijan Society 23 November 20:04
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers changes resolution on 'Norms of Travel Expenses' Economy 23 November 19:57
Iran's pharmaceutical producers in need of support Business 23 November 19:49
Uzbek Statistics Committee shares data on trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 23 November 19:39
Azerbaijan develops socio-economic development strategy for 2022-2026 Economy 23 November 19:26
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 23 November 19:07
Azerbaijan confirms 1,904 more COVID-19 cases, 1,833 recoveries Society 23 November 18:43
Uzbekistan shares data on funds received by banks through payment terminals in 10M2021 Uzbekistan 23 November 18:42
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 24 Oil&Gas 23 November 18:14
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall on Nov.23 Uzbekistan 23 November 18:14
Azerbaijan unveils funds to be allocated for mandatory health insurance in 2022 Economy 23 November 18:13
Azerbaijan discloses envisaged spending on services, repairs in education sector in 2022 Economy 23 November 18:11
Georgia to expect substantial GDP growth in 4Q2021 – Parliamentary Budget Office Georgia 23 November 18:03
Azerbaijan to create new industrial-economic zones in liberated areas - deputy minister Economy 23 November 17:54
Iran shares data on electricity generation of Esfahan TPP Oil&Gas 23 November 17:49
Azerbaijan may discuss issue on budget of State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance - minister Society 23 November 17:42
UAE sees no logic in it pumping more oil now - energy minister Arab World 23 November 17:41
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 23 November 17:41
Iran increases exports to Brazil Business 23 November 17:41
Deputy minister discloses amount for district development program in Azerbaijan Economy 23 November 17:41
Iran increasing economic and commercial cooperation with Austria Business 23 November 17:40
National Iranian Drilling Company unveils number of oil-gas wells drilled in country Oil&Gas 23 November 17:38
Discount Bank reports Q3 profit up 179% Israel 23 November 17:36
Georgia reveals its top imported goods in 10M2021 Georgia 23 November 17:30
Azerbaijani finance minister talks possible abolishment of need criterion Economy 23 November 17:29
Turkey, Russia to sign gas agreement soon — Turkish Minister Turkey 23 November 17:11
Azerbaijan forecasts growth of GDP per capita by 2026 Economy 23 November 17:10
Citigroup to create 100 roles in digital asset push US 23 November 17:09
Iran’s Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company increases production Oil&Gas 23 November 17:06
IAEA eyes to deepen co-op with Iran Nuclear Program 23 November 16:59
Xiaomi revenue misses estimates as competition intensifies Other News 23 November 16:53
Iran talks benefits of its Shahid Rajaee port becoming part of North-South Corridor Transport 23 November 16:46
U.S. to release 50 mln barrels of oil from emergency reserve - White House US 23 November 16:45
Turkey shares data on vehicle shipments between its Zonguldak, Ukraine's Chernomorsk ports Turkey 23 November 16:45
Georgia records high unemployment rate – Galt & Taggart Georgia 23 November 16:36
Georgian tangerine exports increase three times Georgia 23 November 16:31
Uzbekistan becomes first country to join UK’s GSP Enhanced Framework Uzbekistan 23 November 16:26
Azerbaijan talks potential use of South Korean companies in restoring liberated areas Economy 23 November 16:26
Turkmenistan building modern car terminal in Dashoguz city Construction 23 November 16:26
Russian, Azerbaijani presidents, Armenian PM to hold meeting in Sochi Politics 23 November 16:17
LNG exports by GECF countries grow significantly Oil&Gas 23 November 16:08
Georgia records significant decrease in apple exports Georgia 23 November 16:01
GECF countries see increase in proven natural gas reserves Oil&Gas 23 November 15:57
Azerbaijan shares plans to raise capacity of its renewable energy sources with South Korea (PHOTO) Economy 23 November 15:54
Covaxin cleared by UK, relief for Indian students and tourists Other News 23 November 15:53
Ahead of Putin's visit, Indian Defence Ministry to take up AK-203 deal in high-level meeting Other News 23 November 15:52
India has no booster-dose plan yet as natural Covid-19 infection rate high Other News 23 November 15:50
Georgia’s textile imports from Turkey increase Georgia 23 November 15:47
COVID-19 pandemic hits Kazakhstan hard causing worst economic contraction - WB Business 23 November 15:45
ANU Energy uranium fund to launch operations in Kazakhstan Business 23 November 15:40
Iran to boost exports of crude oil, gas condensate Oil&Gas 23 November 15:38
Azerbaijan discloses volume in primary corporate securities market Finance 23 November 15:28
Azerbaijan provides electricity to military bases in Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 23 November 15:24
All news