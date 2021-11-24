President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Kazakhstan’s AIFC aims to promote Green Investment Principle among financial institutions in Central Asia
EBRD considering support to Azerbaijan in developing low-carbon pathway for power generation sector (Exclusive)