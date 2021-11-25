OIC Commission adopts report of assessment mission on Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
Trend:
The report of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) assessment mission on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was adopted at the 18th session of the Permanent Independent Commission on Human Rights of OIC in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Trend reports with reference to the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan.
