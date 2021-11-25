BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Armenian people fell victim to fake news, Azerbaijani expert Fuad Akhundov told Trend on Nov. 25.

According to Akhundov, it’s necessary to intensify activities to expose the fake news spread by the Armenians.

“We prove with facts that the history which was propagandized among the Armenian people for years has nothing in common with reality. When people see old photos of the Iravan fortress, they say that no city is shown in these photos, because Armenia wanted to erase all traces of Azerbaijan in it. In Yerevan, there is nothing that belongs to Armenia. The buildings erected there by Armenia date back to the 1960s," he said.

The expert noted that in those times modern technologies were absent, so those who were in power in Armenia could easily deceive the Armenian people, and convince ordinary citizens by imposing falsified history on them.