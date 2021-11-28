We decided that from now on, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations will develop in all areas - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26

Trend:

We have decided that from now on, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations will develop in all areas, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said to the press after the meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Trend reports.

"As friends and brothers, we have exchanged views on Iranian-Azerbaijani relations. We have decided that from now on, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations will develop in all areas. Our peoples are fraternal peoples, our countries are fraternal countries, and the issues discussed today show again that Iranian-Azerbaijani relations are at a very high level," the head of state said.