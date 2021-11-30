Azerbaijani president signs order to erect monument to famous poet in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the erection of a monument to famous poet Ashig Alasgar in Baku on November 30.

According to the order, the Baku City Executive Power, together with the Ministry of Culture, has been instructed to take measures to erect a monument to Ashig Alasgar.

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve the issues arising from this order.