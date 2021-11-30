Iranian Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Azerbaijan over helicopter crash
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iran regrets about the incident with a helicopter crash in Azerbaijan, in which 14 people got killed, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports.
“Iran expresses condolences to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani people in connection with this tragic event and shares the grief of the families of the victims,” the spokesman said.
