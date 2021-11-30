Organization of Turkic States expresses condolences to Azerbaijan due to helicopter crash
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
Trend:
The Organization of Turkic States expressed condolences regarding helicopter crash of the Azerbaijani State Border Service.
“May the Almighty rest the souls of the deceased! the Organization of Turkic States tweeted. “We express our deep condolences to the people of fraternal Azerbaijan and the Armed Forces, we wish recovery to the wounded,” said the statement.
