Azerbaijani FM to take part in meeting of OSCE FMs
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on a working visit to Stockholm to participate in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the OSCE participating states, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Dec. 1.
Also, within the framework of the visit, bilateral meetings are planned.
