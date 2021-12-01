Russian Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan due to military helicopter crash of State Border Service (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1
Trend:
The Russian Embassy expressed condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service, Trend reports on Dec. 1 referring to the publication of the embassy’s account on Twitter.
"We express condolences to the families and friends of those who died in the helicopter crash of the State Border Service, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery!", the publication says.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Putin discusses results of meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with Security Council
Latest
Bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen from fatal helicopter crash, handed over to their relatives (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Russian Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan due to military helicopter crash of State Border Service (PHOTO)
Any outside influence as cause of helicopter crash out of question - head of Azerbaijani State Border Service
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva give instructions on burial of those killed in helicopter crash
Oxford University says no evidence yet that vaccines won't protect against severe disease from Omicron