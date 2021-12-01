Russian Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan due to military helicopter crash of State Border Service (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

The Russian Embassy expressed condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the crash of a military helicopter of the State Border Service, Trend reports on Dec. 1 referring to the publication of the embassy’s account on Twitter.

"We express condolences to the families and friends of those who died in the helicopter crash of the State Border Service, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery!", the publication says.