UK ambassador views de-mining work in Azerbaijan’s Tartar (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1
Trend:
UK’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp viewed the de-mining work in the Tartar district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec. 1 referring to ambassador’s message posted on Twitter.
"I visited Tartar district to view the support that the British RPS provides to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action in clearing landmines. I was honored to meet with brave Azerbaijani sappers," said the ambassador.
