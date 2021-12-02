Azerbaijan becomes center for different religions, cultures, thanks to President Ilham Aliyev - FFEU (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title Changed:

Details added: first version posted on 12:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan has become a center for different religions, cultures, thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the US Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (FFEU) Rabbi Marc Schneier said at the Peace4Culture Partners Forum 2021 held at ADA University, Trend reports.

The Jewish community in Azerbaijan is one of the largest communities in the world, Schneier said.

"Azerbaijan, in particular President Ilham Aliyev, provides extraordinary support to all religious confessions in the country," he added.