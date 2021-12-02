US calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to resolve issue of delimitation and demarcation of borders - Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

The US calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve the topical issue of delimitation and demarcation of borders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the OSCE member-states, Trend reports on Dec. 2.

Stressing that the US welcomes the achievement of peace in the South Caucasus, Blinken added that a number of humanitarian issues remain unresolved.

“This is primarily an issue of delimitation and demarcation of borders,” US Secretary of State said. “I hope that progress on these issues can be achieved through joint work, as well as in cooperation with Russia.”

Blinken also stressed that the US calls for resolving issues of delimitation and demarcation of borders, as well as restoration of transportation routes for the further development of the regional countries.