Azerbaijani defense ministry reveals number of found, neutralized mines in Tartar-Goranboy direction (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

During the construction of new roads in the Tartar-Goranboy direction from November 22 to December 2,537 anti-personnel and 101 anti-tank mines of Armenian production were discovered and neutralized, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"To date, in the liberated territories, engineering and sapper units have cleared an area of ​​13,177 hectares of mines, laid 616 kilometers of roads, found and neutralized 16,860 mines and unexploded ordnance," the ministry said.

The ministry notes that the engineering and sapper divisions of the Azerbaijani army, together with Turkish sappers, continue to work on clearing the liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance.

Also, in order to ensure the safety of traffic, roads are cleared of mines, engineering work is being carried out to lay new supply routes in the direction of the positions of our units deployed in mountainous and difficult terrain.

The Mechanical Mine Clearing Equipment (MEMATT) produced by the Turkish company ASFAT was also used to clean up our settlements and crops from mines and unexploded ordnance.

The ministry added that measures for the engineering support of Azerbaijani units in the liberated territories continue.