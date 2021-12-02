Strategic partnership of Azerbaijan, Israel isn't only in diplomatic relations – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

The strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel is not only about diplomatic relations, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said at a press conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

According to the ambassador, the flags of Israel waving in the streets of Baku testify to deep relations not only at the state level but also between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Israel.