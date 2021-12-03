World community should support efforts to normalize Armenia-Azerbaijan relations – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

The world community should support efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during the meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister Ben Knapen within the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the parties exchanged views on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands and regional security issues.

Azerbaijani minister told his colleague about the post-Karabakh conflict situation, as well as the development in the region, issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statement, the opening of communications.

Bayramov also noted the importance of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of the norms and principles of international law, and the start of negotiations on border delimitation.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is a supporter of resolving issues related to the establishment of bilateral relations with Armenia through dialogue.

In addition, Bayramov noted the importance of the international community's support for efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.