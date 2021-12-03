Azerbaijan preparing development strategy for Karabakh - Karabakh Revival Fund (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Sadraddin Agdzhaev - Trend:

Currently, work is underway to prepare a strategy for the development of Karabakh, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev said during the panel discussions of the UNEC Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, the draft strategy will be presented to the public in the near future.

"All priorities, as well as the Big Return, are based on the principles of sustainability. These include human capital and a sustainable environment," he said.

