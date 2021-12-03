Azerbaijan preparing development strategy for Karabakh - Karabakh Revival Fund (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
By Sadraddin Agdzhaev - Trend:
Currently, work is underway to prepare a strategy for the development of Karabakh, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev said during the panel discussions of the UNEC Economic Forum, Trend reports.
According to Hajiyev, the draft strategy will be presented to the public in the near future.
"All priorities, as well as the Big Return, are based on the principles of sustainability. These include human capital and a sustainable environment," he said.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan’s justice ministry talks number of people released under amnesty act from correctional institution No. 1 (PHOTO)
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)
Egyptian Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with helicopter crash (PHOTO)