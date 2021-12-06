Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports talks about appointment of new deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gaibov named the reason for the appointment of former head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team, Mariana Vasileva, as deputy minister of youth and sports, Gaibov wrote in an article posted on the official website of the ministry, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

Gaibov stressed that Vasileva is a real specialist.

“Two deputy ministers of youth and sports were appointed on November 29 upon the orders of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,” Gaibov added. “Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva is a specialist with a great experience. She is a disciplined, responsible person. Second Deputy Minister Indira Hajiyeva has been working in the field of youth policy for a long time and is a big specialist in the ministry.”

Gaibov reminded that the ministry has prepared a strategy for the coming years.

“For this purpose, it is planned to conduct the sociological study,” Gaibov said. “We envisage the implementation of a multicomponent project to improve the knowledge and skills of specialists working in the ministry and subordinate institutions to improve management."

The minister also spoke about the goals.

“Our goal is to raise standards and potential at all levels, create new tools to ensure the development of youth,” the minister added. “I am sure that while working together and systematically we will see successful youth of the victorious nation.”