Azerbaijan openly calls on Armenia to prevent confrontation – deputy FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8
Trend:
Azerbaijan openly called on Armenia to abide by the decisions made and to prevent further confrontation, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said at a briefing, Trend reports on Dec. 8.
Will be updated
