Azerbaijan establishing procedure for activities of media during martial law, emergency state

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The procedure for the activities of media entities and journalists during the period of martial law and a state of emergency is being established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the new bill "on Media", during the period of martial law and the state of emergency, the activities of persons working in the field of media are regulated by the laws "on Martial Law" and "on the State of Emergency".

In accordance with the bill, the issue of informing the public about special operations against religious extremism is regulated by the body conducting the operation. The activities of media workers in the area of ​​special operations against religious extremism are determined by the body conducting the operation.

Also, informing the public about a special operation against religious extremism is carried out in the form and volume determined by the body conducting the operation. The spread of information provided in clause 9.3 of the Azerbaijan Law "on Combating Religious Extremism" is not allowed.

In addition, the work of journalists and media entities in the area of ​​the anti-terrorist operation is regulated by the Law on Combating Terrorism.