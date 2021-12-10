Azerbaijani Deputy FM comments on meeting in "3 + 3" format in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov commented on the meeting in the "3 + 3" format in Moscow, Trend reports.

The first meeting of the "3 + 3" Regional Advisory Platform at the level of the deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Russia and Turkey was held in Moscow on December 10, 2021 at the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The participants assesed Georgia's joining this format in the future. Georgia will also be informed about the results of the discussions.

The views, aimed at increasing confidence in the region, developing cooperation in the field of recovery, reconstruction, expansion of the economy and transport ties, were exchanged at the meeting.

He noted that discussions at the level of deputy ministers will be held on a rotating basis at least twice a year.

"The meetings and discussions will be held within the framework of the coordination and leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the participation of the Ministries of Economy and Transport, as well as other sectoral structures, if the need arises. Depending on the development of the consultation mechanism, meetings and discussions at a higher level may be organized. The mechanism will operate on a consensus basis. The meetings can discuss common regional issues, initiatives and projects of mutual interest to the parties. The next meeting will be coordinated through diplomatic channels", the diplomat said.

The first meeting of the "3 + 3" Consultative Regional Platform was held in Russia’s Moscow city under the co-chairmanship of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, as well as Director General of the Eurasia Department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Haghighian on December 10.

Representatives of Georgia, who were also invited, refused from participating in the meeting.

The prospects for the development of multifaceted regional cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The sides agreed to direct the work of the platform towards the practical issues of interest to all its participants. Among these measures are to increase confidence, interaction in the trade, economic, transport, cultural, and humanitarian fields and to counter common challenges and threats.

Representatives of five countries expressed interest in Georgia’s joining the work of the platform, for which the "door" remains open.

The further steps and work plans were discussed taking into account the possible involvement of the corresponding ministries and structures.