Large number of ammunitions collected from abandoned Armenian positions in Azerbaijan’s Khojavand (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11
Trend:
A large number of weapons and ammunition were collected from abandoned military positions in the Uchtapa area of the Khojavand district, which was attached to the Lachin District Police Department, the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry's Press Service told Trend.
