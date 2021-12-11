Situation in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation horrifying - president's aide (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Situation in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] is horrifying, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at the opening of the International Strategic Communication Summit (Stratcom Summit’ 21) held in Istanbul, Trend reports.

"The situation in Aghdam is comparable to Hiroshima, perhaps even worse.Impression is that Armenians used nuclear weapons in the previously occupied Azerbaijani territories. We faced the destruction of our culture. These realities terrify people. Armenians kept pigs in destroyed mosques in Karabakh. This is unacceptable. The world witnessed nothing like this before," Hajiyev noted.

He added that the restoration of Karabakh, its turning into a paradise again is one of the main goals.