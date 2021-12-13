"3+3" co-op platform to have positive influence on relations between countries of region - - Russian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

The cooperation platform in 3+3 format to have a positive influence on the relations between the countries of the region, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said, Trend reports.

"We see the added value of this format in providing an opportunity for dialogue, exchange of views on issues that are of interest to all countries in the region. That is, the format should have a positive impact on the relationship between them," the ambassador said.

On December 10, 2021, the first meeting of the 3+3 Regional Advisory Platform was initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the level of the deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Russia, and Turkey was held in Moscow.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views, aimed at increasing confidence in the region, developing cooperation in the field of recovery, reconstruction, expansion of the economy, and transport links.