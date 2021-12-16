EU welcomes progress in negotiations with Azerbaijan on new comprehensive agreement – declaration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

The European Union (EU) and interested partners welcome progress in the ongoing negotiations between the EU and Azerbaijan on a new comprehensive agreement, the declaration adopted following the summit of the EU Eastern Partnership countries, which took place on December 15 in Brussels, says, Trend reports.

In addition, the declaration welcomes the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor project, which has contributed to the diversification of gas sources and routes of supply to the EU.

"The EU remains committed in its support to the territorial integrity within their internationally recognized borders, independence, and sovereignty of all Eastern partners. We emphasize in this regard our particular objective to enhance and support regional cooperation in the Eastern Partnership region, including strengthening links and transport connectivity," the document says.

The declaration also notes that the promotion of the peaceful settlement of unresolved conflicts, conflict prevention, and confidence building and reconciliation efforts will be supported.

In addition, assistance to conflict affected populations will be strengthened, along with the role of women and young people in peacebuilding.