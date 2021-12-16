Azerbaijan always opposed creation of Eastern Partnership program in confrontational context - Foreign Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16
Azerbaijan has always opposed the creation of the Eastern Partnership program in a confrontational context. This principle is reflected in the Joint Declaration itself. It is noted that the Eastern Partnership is based on constructive cooperation and is not directed against anyone, said the head of the press service of the department Leyla Abdullayeva, answering a media question about the reservations of Azerbaijan specified in the Joint Declaration of the Eastern Partnership Summit, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
