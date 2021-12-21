It is very important to determine new spheres of co-op between Azerbaijan, Russia - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

It is very important to determine new spheres of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the existing potential in this sphere that can be developed, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Center of Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev, said during the international round table entitled "Russia-Azerbaijan in a new system of regional security and economic cooperation. Results of the year and prospects", Trend reports on Dec. 21.

Shafiyev said that Russia's peacekeeping activity as a whole plays a stabilizing role in the region.

The chairman added that Russia's participation in the work on the restoration of transport corridors in the South Caucasus is very important as it owns the Armenian railways.

“We should actively conduct the workshops with experts and discussions,” Shafiyev said. “The group on delimitation and demarcation of borders, in which Russia also takes an active part, creates a positive atmosphere in the settlement of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

“We would like the South Caucasus to be a region of cooperation between Turkey and Russia, rather than a region of rivalry,” the chairman said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev