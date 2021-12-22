Josep Borrell greatly welcomes exchange of statements between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia in Brussels
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22
Trend:
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell highly appreciated exchange of statements between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the summit held in Brussels, Trend reports on Dec.22.
“It was striking that for the first time the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan exchanged constructive comments at the Eastern Partnership summit,” Borrell wrote in his blog.
According to him, this was possible thanks to mediation efforts facilitated by EU Council President Charles Michel, which showed the EU's readiness to play a stronger role in efforts to resolve the conflict in the South Caucasus.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
New transport corridor to expand economic relations of Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia – Consulate General
Latest
Josep Borrell greatly welcomes exchange of statements between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia in Brussels
New transport corridor to expand economic relations of Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia – Consulate General
Turkey to support Azerbaijan in implementation of "Green Energy Concept" in liberated areas - minister
Azerbaijan - one of key beneficiaries of high gas prices, increased demand in European region -Gazprombank