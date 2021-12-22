Azerbaijan received numerous offers from Iranian companies regarding participation in restoration of liberated territories - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan has received numerous offers from Iranian companies regarding participation in the restoration of the liberated territories, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports.

"Today, one of the most important priorities of Azerbaijan is the restoration of the liberated territories and the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands. Large-scale projects are being implemented in the liberated territories and new ones are planned. Iran also expressed interest in participating in these works. We have received applications from many Iranian companies. The relevant government agencies are considering these projects, and, according to my information, one of the projects will be launched in the coming weeks. I hope that positive results will be achieved on other projects in the near future," he said.