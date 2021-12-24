Today I am saddened only by the fact that my father did not live to see this day - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics 24 December 2021 22:14 (UTC+04:00)
Today I am saddened only by the fact that my father did not live to see this day - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24

Trend:

Today I am saddened only by the fact that my father did not live to see this day. But I know that his soul is glad, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on Dec. 24 at the Jidir Duzu in Shusha city, Trend reports.

Will be updated

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran supports Azerbaijan's historic victory in second Karabakh War - minister
Iran supports Azerbaijan's historic victory in second Karabakh War - minister
Iran intends to develop cooperation in restoring liberated territories of Azerbaijan - minister
Iran intends to develop cooperation in restoring liberated territories of Azerbaijan - minister
Azerbaijan received numerous offers from Iranian companies regarding participation in restoration of liberated territories - minister
Azerbaijan received numerous offers from Iranian companies regarding participation in restoration of liberated territories - minister
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members pray in Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 22:32
Today I am saddened only by the fact that my father did not live to see this day - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22:14
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev plant trees on territory of military unit in Hadrut Politics 21:37
President Ilham Aliyev sets example by doing 15 pull ups (VIDEO) Politics 21:29
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Instagram page on occasion of birthday of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 21:08
Azerbaijani President’s special rep talks work related to 'great return' of people to Karabakh region Politics 20:56
Price indexes of financial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 20:51
Azerbaijani, Armenian public reps meet in Russia for the first time after second Karabakh war Politics 20:50
Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 20:33
I would like to express gratitude to Azerbaijani people for congratulations and support - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 20:32
Support of people gives me strength and strengthens my will – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 20:31
After victory, our power, authority, sphere of influence expanded – Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev Politics 20:29
I celebrated my 50th birthday in Karabakh's Aghjabadi while my 60th birthday in Karabakh's Shusha - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 20:16
Azerbaijan - leader of South Caucasus, says deputy chairman of ruling party Politics 20:14
Distribution of liberated lands between two economic regions important – President Ilham Aliyev’s special rep Politics 20:13
Azerbaijan to continue work launched in liberated lands in 2022 – President Ilham Aliyev’s special rep Economy 19:46
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 19:23
Shusha operation already became saga - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 19:14
Georgian Parliament speaker resigns Georgia 18:59
Not one, not two, but many commando brigades already being established in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:48
Azerbaijan implements projects in liberated lands that amazed the whole world – President Ilham Aliyev’s special rep Politics 18:48
Azerbaijan’s Bahar field reduces gas sales Oil&Gas 18:47
Establishment of commando brigade is novelty for us - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:44
Azerbaijan confirms 559 more COVID-19 cases, 1,104 recoveries Society 18:38
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulates President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 18:37
Greenfields Petroleum discloses Gum Deniz field’s oil sale volume Oil&Gas 18:33
I can say it again – there is no Armenian army today - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:31
President of LUKOIL sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:29
We never waged war against civilian population - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:29
Anyone visiting liberated lands can witness Armenian savagery – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:28
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members visit Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 18:02
I repeatedly said that Azerbaijani people would never come to terms with occupation - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:00
Vladimir Putin sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:58
By the end of this year, 130 more families will be provided with new apartments - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:55
Iran, Russia to expand communication technology co-op Business 17:55
Azerbaijan led by President Ilham Aliyev recognized in world as country of political stability, tolerance - Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Politics 17:54
France says COVID tests needed for trips to its overseas territories Europe 17:51
Georgia sees slight increase in exports of copper ores Georgia 17:37
United, Delta cancel hundreds of U.S. Christmas Eve flights amid COVID surge US 17:36
Kazakhstan intends to build road to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:29
Sports broadcasting tech co Pixellot in UAE deal Israel 17:27
Azerbaijan approves rules on open tenders Economy 17:21
Price of Russian gas for EU under long-term contracts reaches $250-300 — Novak Russia 17:20
President of Ukraine congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:04
Agreements outlined in statements on Azerbaijan’s Karabakh being implemented – Russia's MFA Politics 16:57
Largest operator of freight cars in Kazakhstan to buy electricity via tender Tenders 16:56
Even if it is outside the country and if we see it as threat, no-one can stop us - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:56
Azerbaijani education minister talks about implementation of innovative projects in Karabakh region Society 16:48
National Bank of Georgia forecasts inflation to decline in 2022 Georgia 16:39
Second Karabakh war showed indomitable resolve of Azerbaijani Army and Azerbaijani people - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:34
PM of Russia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:28
Turkmen firm becomes member of Nexia International Business 16:28
Hadrut operation was operation of special importance in second Karabakh war - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:24
Georgian PM calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:19
Opening of military unit in Hadrut settlement is of great importance – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:16
Russia welcomes int’l efforts to normalize Baku-Yerevan ties - MFA Politics 16:06
Chairperson of Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly phones President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:05
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:02
IMF reveals forecasts for SOFAZ assets in 2021-2026 Oil&Gas 15:58
We're working to rapidly launch implementation of specific transport projects – Russia's MFA Politics 15:51
Uzbek company to assemble Chevrolet cars Uzbekistan 15:49
All participants of "3+3" format interested to continue joint work - Russia's MFA Politics 15:47
Electricity prices in Europe rise 4-5 times due to gas crisis, could still grow — Novak Europe 15:42
Georgia sees increase in construction cost index Georgia 15:34
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phones Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:31
Adviser to President of Russia’s Chechen Republic congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:25
UK PM's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:24
TotalEnergies chairman of board congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:24
Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products reaches record growth - deputy minister Economy 15:23
bp CEO congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:22
Uzbekistan plans to extend VAT exemption for several products Uzbekistan 15:03
India a country with tradition that promotes Ahimsa,, Karuna: Dalai Lama Other News 14:56
India successfully tests new-generation ‘Pralay’ missile for second consecutive day Other News 14:44
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of military unit in Hadrut settlement (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:43
Turkmenistan fully supplies domestic market with salt - expert Business 14:42
Over 140.24 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt Other News 14:41
Leyla Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday anniversary (VIDEO) Politics 14:36
Azerbaijan ranks first among top car importers from Georgia Georgia 14:35
India, European Investment Bank sign contract for Agra Metro Rail project Other News 14:18
President of Bulgaria congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:13
Over half of Azerbaijani Karabakh's territory covered by mobile internet - minister ICT 14:07
President of Latvia Egils Levits congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:04
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:59
President of Israel-Azerbaijan International Association congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:56
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev calls Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:55
President of Kyrgyzstan calls President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:54
Russia’s oil output will grow by 2.1%, gas - by around 10% in 2021 — Novak Russia 13:46
Zangazur corridor to be opened - deputy chairman of Azerbaijan's ruling party Politics 13:45
First 'smart village' in Azerbaijan's Karabakh almost complete - minister Economy 13:42
Iran's export of petrochemical products, clothes to Turkey increase Business 13:33
Kazakhstan's trade indicators with TOP-3 partners in Americas for 10M2021 unveiled Business 13:14
IMF gives recommendations on 2022 fiscal consolidation in Azerbaijan Finance 13:12
India can generate USD 813 billion in revenues from agri, food sector by 2030: Report Other News 13:09
President of Kazakhstan calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:05
Gas price in 2022 may remain at high levels — Novak Russia 12:55
Azerbaijan’s increased natural gas output to offset decline in oil production Oil&Gas 12:53
President Vladimir Putin calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:41
President of Tajikistan calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:38
Turkey shares cargo traffic stats for Mersin port in 11M2021 Turkey 12:27
ITFC signs $150M three-year Framework Agreement with Government of Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 12:22
All news