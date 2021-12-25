Azerbaijan upgrades army creation to fundamentally new development stage - Analysis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev made a trip to the Hadrut settlement of Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district on December 24, Trend reports.

During the trip they took part in the opening of a military unit where representatives of the new military formation - the commando forces are stationed.

According to military expert Ruslan Imanguliyev, after the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the president stressed that the Azerbaijani army will be further improved based on the experience of the Turkish army.

"We are already seeing real steps in this direction. Each soldier serving in the commando military units has been trained in Turkey. Opening of such a military unit, particularly, in Hadrut settlement is a message to Armenia and its patrons. The location of this military commando unit indicates that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan will continue to improve to ensure the security of the country's territories," he said.

The expert noted that in the commando military unit, along with officers and warrant officers, soldiers who have undergone special training will serve, which is the main difference between the commando military unit and the special forces.

The personnel undergo special commando courses. The main activity of commando units is the execution of combat missions on terrain with difficult terrain, which means that the units are intended exclusively for participation in operations in hard-to-reach areas where it is impossible to use equipment, Imanguliyev further said.

"For service in the commando, military personnel, along with mastering the technique of hand-to-hand combat, also take courses in parachute jumping, alpine skiing, sniper training, etc. Those who successfully complete the course are included in the commando units. The organization of these units in the Azerbaijani army is extremely important for the conduct of operations," he added.

Another military expert Adalat Verdiyev said that the newly created commando forces are specially trained units designed to perform special tasks. The commando brigade will also act as a unit in which cadres will be trained for service in the special forces.

"There is also a difference in the combat purpose, staff and duties of the military personnel of the commando units. By the importance of tasks, special forces, commando and reconnaissance can be distinguished. The number of commando-type military units will increase," Verdiyev noted.

The expert added that the moral, psychological and combat capability of the Azerbaijani army is at the highest level, and serious attention is paid to security and defense issues after the war.