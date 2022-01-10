Azerbaijan talks mine clearance work in liberated lands over past week
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10
Trend:
Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released a report on the results of work in the territories, liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], from January 5 through January 8, Trend reports via the agency.
According to the agency, during the reporting period, six antipersonnel and six anti-tank mines, as well as 68 unexploded ordnances were found and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan.
An area of 57.1 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, added the agency.
