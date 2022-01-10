Azerbaijan talks mine clearance work in liberated lands over past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released a report on the results of work in the territories, liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], from January 5 through January 8, Trend reports via the agency.

According to the agency, during the reporting period, six antipersonnel and six anti-tank mines, as well as 68 unexploded ordnances were found and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan.

An area of ​​57.1 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, added the agency.