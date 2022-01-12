Latest exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border reconfirms necessity for confidence building measures – EU official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

The latest exchange of fire on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border reconfirms the necessity for confidence building measures, spokesman for the external affairs of the EU Peter Stano said, Trend reports.

“European Union is working with both sides to promote a comprehensive settlement,” Stano added.

Azerbaijani serviceman, Private Ayaz Nazarov was killed as a result of the provocation committed on January 11 by the Armenian armed forces in direction of Kalbajar district of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.