Russian President Vladimir Putin receives Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12
Trend:
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin received Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev, who visited Moscow to attend the events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of establishing the Russian prosecutor's office, Trend reports.
Will be updated
