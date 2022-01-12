Armenia's new military provocations ended with fiasco - ANALYSIS

Politics 12 January 2022 18:34 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia's new military provocations ended with fiasco - ANALYSIS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenia began committing provocations on the state border with Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district direction on January 11, as a result of which, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army was killed, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Further, from 23:20 (GMT+4) on January 11 till 05:10 (GMT+4) on January 12, the Armenian armed forces using small arms and large-caliber machine guns from Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkechar district periodically opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Zaylik and Yellija villages of Kalbajar district.

The Armenian armed forces also opened fire from Chinarli and Muganjig settlements of Shamshaddin district at the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, located in Munjuglu, Aghbulag, Gosha, Kokhanabi, and Asrik Jirdahan villages of Tovuz district.

The Defense Ministry said that in all cases, the Azerbaijani Army units responded adequately and proportionately to the other side. Operational conditions are under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Armenia's aggravation of the border situation is another military adventure.

Commenting on the tension at the border, MP Aydin Huseynov said that the real cause of the recent provocations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is the military-political leadership of Armenia.

"Despite the heavy defeat in the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020] and the signing of the surrender statement, Armenia is still trying to prove the existence of its army by committing various confrontations and provocations,” he noted. “Armenia is deliberately trying to aggravate the situation. Armenia, which has always pursued a policy of aggression, has never been a supporter of peace and stability.”

“As a result of Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, new realities and a new atmosphere of cooperation have emerged in the region. Opportunities have been created for the establishment of peace and stability and the opening of communications,” the MP reminded.

“These issues were reflected in the statement of November 10, 2020 [between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to end the second Karabakh war] and other agreements reached after that.”

“However, by committing such provocations, Armenia, as always, shows that it doesn’t support peace and stability and cooperation. The Armenian side is trying to obstruct the implementation of these agreements, but it must not forget that whether Armenia wants it or not, those agreements will be implemented, and there is no other way," he said.

The MP also noted that Armenia, as always, doesn’t refuse the saboteur acts.

“But every time the Azerbaijani Army returns fire to Armenia,” Huseynov said. “The situation was the same this time. The Armenian army failed again and was forced to retreat by suffering losses.”

Azerbaijani MP Vugar Iskandarov told Trend that Armenia still does not want to make conclusions from these events.

“But those who live in this country having the pro-war rhetoric must know that terrorism and military provocations can have very bad consequences for Armenia itself,” Iskandarov said. “This provocation shows that this bad neighboring country has not given up its treacherous actions.”

“According to the statement made by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, instead of taking steps to normalize relations between the two countries, the Armenian military and political leadership is directly responsible for the escalation of the situation in the region by committing another bloody provocation on the state border,” the MP stressed.

“I think that the international community must put pressure for Armenia to put an end to these provocative steps as soon as possible,” Iskandarov said. “Otherwise, Armenia will see Azerbaijan’s "iron fist" again.”

The MP also stressed that Armenia harms itself as a result of its own provocations.

“As is known, the 44-day second Karabakh war, which lasted from September 27 till November 10, 2020, resulted in a crushing defeat of Armenia and liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation,” Iskandarov said.

The MP said that after this war, there was the only chance for Armenia, the army of which was destroyed, to live and develop upon Azerbaijan’s instructions.

“One could think that the Armenian political leadership will finally come to its senses and will make correct decisions,” Iskandarov said. “But it seems that this country is still unable to give up its aggressive, provocative actions.”

The MP said that in any case, the regular violation of the ceasefire regime by Armenia on the border gives grounds to make such a statement.

“Apparently, the Armenian political and military leadership thinks that it will achieve something by violating the ceasefire regime on the border,” the MP added. “But the Armenian political and military leadership is wrong because this does not promise anything good to Armenia. On the contrary, if Armenia does not give up such provocative actions, it will face a worse situation.”

