Azerbaijan wraps up training drills for reservists (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

The training drills held in one of the military units with the involvement of a group of reservists within the plan approved by the Minister of Defense in Azerbaijan have ended, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the main objective of the drills is not only to improve the combat and military skills of conscripts, given the experience gained in the 2020 second Karabakh war, but also to get acquainted with modern weapons and military equipment in the Azerbaijan Army's armament and teach the rules of their operation, and methods of their combat use.

The conscripts involved in the drills carried out practical shooting exercises with various caliber weapons, were taught the basics of offensive and defensive combat, as well as methods of conducting operations in interoperability with other types of troops.

Together with the tank units, they carried out tasks on capturing imaginary enemy positions and reorganization in the area.

In accordance with the scenario of the training exercises, combat missions on searching the settlements and neutralizing the detected reconnaissance and sabotage groups were carried out.

All the tasks set in the exercises were successfully accomplished.

The drills ended with a concert program.