Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31
Trend:
Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Jeyhun Bayramov and Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephone conversation on Jan. 31, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.
According to the ministry, the interlocutors discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.
In addition, the ministers exchanged opinions on the current situation in the region.
